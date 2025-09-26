Fire destroys tents in IDP camp in Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News – Duhok

A fire broke out on Friday in the Bajet Kandala camp for displaced people, south of Zakho in Duhok Province, injuring one person.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News that the blaze destroyed five tents, leaving one individual with minor burns and resulting in material damage.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Civil defense teams managed to contain the flames before they spread to other parts of the camp.

Duhok Province hosts a large displaced population, with 15 camps sheltering more than 300,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs), including 8,450 in Bajet Kandala, according to UN data. Many of the displaced fled Sinjar in Nineveh during ISIS’s 2014 advance.