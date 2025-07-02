Fire destroys US aid facility at Syrian refugee camp in Kurdistan

Shafaq News – Duhok

A blaze destroyed a facility operated by a US-based aid group inside the Gawilan Refugee Camp in Duhok, Kurdistan Region, sources from the camp's administration confirmed on Wednesday.

The sources told Shafaq News that the structure, made up of several portable units and providing household repair services for Syrian refugees at the camp, was consumed by flames after dry grass near the site was set alight by children.

The fire reportedly reached a generator fuel tank, triggering an explosion that engulfed the building, but fire crews managed to contain the incident before it spread.

No casualties were reported.

Notably, Iraq is home to 334,454 refugees and asylum seekers, with 90% being Syrians residing in the Kurdistan Region, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).