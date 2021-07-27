Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Fire breaks out in the industrial area of al-Sulaymaniyah city

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-27T19:05:49+0000
Fire breaks out in the industrial area of al-Sulaymaniyah city

Shafaq News/ The Fire Department in al-Sulaymaniyah reported that a fire broke out in the industrial area of al-Sulaymaniyah city.

Rikan Jamal, a spokesman for al-Sulaymaniyah Fire Department, told Shafaq News Agency, "At exactly five thirty in the evening, a fire broke out in one of the kitchen manufacturing factories in the industrial area of al-Sulaymaniyah city."

"There was heavy smoke due to chemicals and other highly flammable materials that caught fire," noting that no causalities were recorded.

Jamal pointed out that the fire had been put.

related

4.7-magnitude earthquake reported in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-11-10 06:33:56
4.7-magnitude earthquake reported in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Al-Sulaymaniyah employees' on strike protesting tardy stipends

Date: 2021-02-14 10:47:33
Al-Sulaymaniyah employees' on strike protesting tardy stipends

Turkish airforces bomb a mountain in al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-05-08 12:02:34
Turkish airforces bomb a mountain in al-Sulaymaniyah

Al-Sulaymaniyah demand official support for the arresting campaign against homosexuals

Date: 2021-04-04 18:26:03
Al-Sulaymaniyah demand official support for the arresting campaign against homosexuals

Al-Sulaymaniyah is preparing for the Flu season

Date: 2020-09-07 18:31:35
Al-Sulaymaniyah is preparing for the Flu season

Al-Sulaymaniyah hosts the second International Marathon today

Date: 2021-05-28 08:53:27
Al-Sulaymaniyah hosts the second International Marathon today

A protester was killed in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-12-09 16:24:30
A protester was killed in Al-Sulaymaniyah

A demonstrator shot dead in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-12-07 15:29:58
A demonstrator shot dead in Al-Sulaymaniyah