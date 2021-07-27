Fire breaks out in the industrial area of al-Sulaymaniyah city

Shafaq News/ The Fire Department in al-Sulaymaniyah reported that a fire broke out in the industrial area of al-Sulaymaniyah city.

Rikan Jamal, a spokesman for al-Sulaymaniyah Fire Department, told Shafaq News Agency, "At exactly five thirty in the evening, a fire broke out in one of the kitchen manufacturing factories in the industrial area of al-Sulaymaniyah city."

"There was heavy smoke due to chemicals and other highly flammable materials that caught fire," noting that no causalities were recorded.

Jamal pointed out that the fire had been put.