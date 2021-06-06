Report

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-06T12:49:32+0000
Fire breaks out in Amedi following clashes between the PKK and the Turkish army

Shafaq News/ Witnesses reported that a huge fire broke out in one of the villages in Amedi district in Dohuk, following clashes that erupted between the Turkish army and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Activist Iyad Adib from Haruri village told Shafaq News Agency that a huge fire broke out in the vicinity of Jalki village of Kani Masi district, north of Amedi district.

He added that the fire broke out due to the Turkish artillery bombardment on the village, noting that it is so hard to put it out.

Adeeb added that armed clashes erupted this morning between the Turkish army and the PKK at a Turkish military point on a mountain overlooking Haruri.

