Federal security delegation meets with Peshmarga in Makhmour; Peshmerga delegation visits Baghdad

Shafaq News/ A high-profile security delegation from Baghdad visited the district of Makhmour earlier today, Sunday, and held a meeting with the Peshmarga Chief-of-Staff, Jamal Muhammad, and a group of senior officers, the Ministry of the Peshmerga Affairs said.

The Deputy Commander of the Joint Operations, Major-General Abdul-Amir al-Shammari, arrived in Makhmour this morning flanked by a high-level security delegation from the Iraqi capital.

The federal delegation convened with the Peshmerga command in the headquarters of the 14th division. The meeting was attended by the Deputy Chief-of-Staff of the Iraqi Army, the Commander of the Land Forces, the Axes Commanders, and the Commanders of Nineveh and Western Nineveh Operations.

According to a readout issued by the Peshmarga Ministry, the meeting deliberated the coordination between both sides in the territories of mutual security interest and the cooperation in joint operations between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi forces.

In parallel, the Iraqi Minister of Defense, Inad Saadoun, hosted in his office in the Ministry's headquarters in Baghdad a delegation from Kurdistan's Peshmerga Ministry. The visiting delegation was headed by the dean of the Staff Faculty in the Region.

The Ministry of Defense said that the meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation between both sides in developing the teaching curricula and holding joint drills between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga forces.

The delegation is scheduled to visit the Iraqi army's Chief-of-Staff, the University of Defense for Military Studies, and the Faculties of Staff and Command of the Ministry of Defense.