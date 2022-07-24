Federal court endorses the Kurdistan parliament's powers to manage trademark cases

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Supreme Federal Court on Sunday upheld the right of the Kurdistan region's Ministry of Trade to "protect trademarks".

The ruling comes six months after a series of hearings following a complaint by Baghdad's trade chambers regarding the second amendment of the region's trade and industry chambers.

Later, the Baghdad Trade Chamber filed another lawsuit against the region's parliament, challenging its approval of the amendment. The chamber claims that the region's parliament does not have the powers to adjudicate on trademark cases since its a prerogative of the federal government.