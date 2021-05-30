Federal Minister of Agriculture visits farms and silos in Erbil

Shafaq News / Mohammed al-Khafaji, the Federal Minister of Agriculture, visited on Sunday farms and silos in Irbil, accompanied by the Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources in the government of the Kurdistan Region, Begard Talabani.

This came within the context of the visit of al-Khafaji to the Kurdistan Region and his meeting with Minister Talibani.

According to a statement, "al-Khafaji met with several agricultural specialists to discuss ways of promoting cooperation and the economy of the country. "

Earlier in the day, Talabani had announced that al-Khafaji had also met with PM Barzani and gone with him over several issues including the unification of the agricultural calendar