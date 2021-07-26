Failis have no political representation in Iraq, Association says

Shafaq News/ The Free Association of Faili Kurds has complained of the absence of Faili political representation.

The head of the women's organization in the Association, Nawal Wahab Ahmed, told Shafaq News Agency; "More than 21 thousand martyrs of Faili kurds in all Governorates were executed by the previous regime, and a large number of them did not take their rights, while others have been diplaced for decades."

she added; Despite the oppression of the Faili Kurds, they are still politically absent, and there is no representative of them in the political process.

Ahmed pointed out that the Failis have not obtained their rights so far compared to the other components.

It’s noteworthy that during Saddam Hussein's regime the Faili Kurds of Iraqi citizenship were deported to Iran.

The former Iraqi regime carried out a genocide against them, and buried their young men in mass graves.

according to the United Nations, the Regime had displaced about half 500,000 Failis to Iran in seventies and eighties of the last century.