Explosive drone shot down near Peshmerga positions in Kirkuk

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

Kurdistan Region’s Counterterrorism Directorate on Friday intercepted a bomb-laden drone near Peshmerga forces in Kirkuk, northern Iraq.

According to a statement, the drone was brought down at 1:35 a.m. local time, with no injuries or damage reported.

The incident follows the downing of another unidentified drone near a US Coalition-linked site in al-Sulaymaniyah just hours earlier.

Kurdish authorities have denounced what they describe as a systematic effort to blur responsibility for these attacks. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has called on Baghdad to act decisively, urging federal agencies to investigate threats, deter future incidents, and bring those responsible to justice.