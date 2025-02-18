Explosive drone crashes on house in Duhok, Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, an unidentified drone crashed onto the roof of a house in the village of Sirkali of Al-Amediya district, a source told Shafaq News.

“This is the first time a drone loaded with explosives and a large quantity of nails has fallen in the area.” The source said, pointing out that the incident did not result in any injuries to the residents of the home.

The source further noted that the village of Sirkali has been subjected to near-daily random gunfire, creating heightened fears among its residents. “If the situation continues, the locals may be forced to leave their homes.”

In light of the recurring security threats, the villagers have called on relevant government authorities to take immediate and effective action to address the security situation in the region.