Shafaq News / The Global Coalition in Iraq confirmed that the attack that targeted Erbil was carried out with fourteen 107 mm rockets.

"14 107 mm rockets launched with 3 impacting within EAB, Feb 15 at 2130 hours (Iraqi time). One civilian contractor was killed (Not US), and 9 injured," said Coalition spokesman Wayne Marotto.

Marotto added that KRG are leading the investigation, noting that further information will be released as it becomes available.