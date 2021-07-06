Erbil to provide facilities for agricultural and industrial projects

Shafaq News/ The Governor of Erbil, Umed Khushnaw, announced today that Kurdistan authorities will provide facilities for agricultural and industrial projects in Erbil.

Khushnaw said in a press conference during his visit to the Kurdistan Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry, "Under the powers given to the governors, approvals will be given for investment projects, especially in the agricultural and industrial fields."

He indicated that the facilities to be provided by Kurdistan authorities include helping traders displaying their products, and reduce customs fees, which had become a heavy burden.