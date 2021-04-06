Erbil to close borders crossings with Iraqi central and southern governorates

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-06T05:26:16+0000

Shafaq News / Erbil authorities decided to close all border crossings with central and southern governorates in Iraq, to limit the spread of COVID-19. In a statement, the Erbil Operations command called on the Iraqi central and southern governorates' residents not to visit Erbil in any way because they will not be allowed to enter. The decision excludes people representing agencies and organizations of the United Nations, international organizations, the coalition, diplomats, and official delegations -provided they undergo COVID-19 test- and Erbil residents. The statement indicated that commercial activities will continue between Erbil and the other Iraqi governorates, adding that these decisions will take effect at 12 am, April 5-6.

related

An Erbil hospital is now COVID-19 free

Date: 2021-02-10 06:57:36

Erbil had handed over 93 convicted to their governorates in six months

Date: 2020-12-10 17:23:44

Guerini arrives in Erbil

Date: 2020-09-28 18:12:58

Erbil International Airport flights to remain suspended

Date: 2021-02-16 08:26:06

The Turkish army opened fire at three villages north of Erbil

Date: 2020-09-08 17:11:18

Turkish warplanes attack north of Erbil

Date: 2021-01-22 12:40:35

Erbil to continue talks with Baghdad

Date: 2020-10-12 20:58:54

Chevron provides Erbil with 400 medical beds amid COVID-19 crisis

Date: 2020-12-01 10:34:13