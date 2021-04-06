Erbil to close borders crossings with Iraqi central and southern governorates
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-04-06T05:26:16+0000
Shafaq News / Erbil authorities decided to close all border crossings with central and southern governorates in Iraq, to limit the spread of COVID-19.
In a statement, the Erbil Operations command called on the Iraqi central and southern governorates' residents not to visit Erbil in any way because they will not be allowed to enter.
The decision excludes people representing agencies and organizations of the United Nations, international organizations, the coalition, diplomats, and official delegations -provided they undergo COVID-19 test- and Erbil residents.
The statement indicated that commercial activities will continue between Erbil and the other Iraqi governorates, adding that these decisions will take effect at 12 am, April 5-6.