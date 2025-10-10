Erbil sets stage to end international ban on Iraqi horses

Shafaq News – Erbil

The seventh edition of the Kurdistan Purebred Arabian Horse Championship opened on Friday at the Erbil International Equestrian Club, drawing leading riders and breeders from across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Karwan Barzani, head of the club, highlighted to Shafaq News that the event represents a key step toward advancing equestrian sports in the Region, supporting the Kurdistan government’s (KRG) plan to establish a “clean zone” at the Erbil International Equestrian Club.

Iraqi horses have long faced an international ban due to concerns over disease outbreaks and limited veterinary oversight, preventing them from competing abroad.

“This championship aims to show that these obstacles are being effectively addressed,” he emphasized.

Barzani also stressed the cultural significance of Arabian horses, prized for their purity and elegance, noting that this edition implemented stricter veterinary standards in coordination with the Erbil Veterinary Directorate.

“Around 250 horses underwent medical examinations, all confirmed healthy and free of disease,” he added.