Erbil set to open four new parks with 35,000 trees

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Erbil Governorate announced that work is nearly complete on four large public parks spanning a total of 200 dunams and featuring 35,000 trees in the city center.

According to the governorate, the first park covers 80 dunams and will include around 8,000 trees, with 70% of the work already completed. The second, Rashkin Park, stretches over 47 dunams and will house 16,000 trees; 50% of the development is finished. The third, located in the Nazdar neighborhood, spans 4 dunams with 6,000 trees planted, and is 80% complete. The fourth and smallest, in the Zhyan neighborhood, covers 7 dunams with 5,000 trees, and has reached 70% completion.

Official statistics show that Erbil is already home to 26 major parks, 204 small parks, 2 to 3 forest sites, 209 orchards, 163 median green islands, and 109 water fountains.