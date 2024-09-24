Erbil seminar highlights importance of upcoming Kurdistan elections

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, a seminar was held in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, to discuss the importance of the upcoming Kurdistan Parliamentary elections scheduled for next month.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, the seminar, titled "The Importance of the Success of the Sixth Kurdistan Parliamentary Elections for the Political Process", focused on the significance of the elections for the political landscape of the Kurdistan Region and the achievements made since the 1991 uprising across various sectors.

The discussion also highlighted both internal and external challenges facing the Kurdistan Region ahead of the elections set for October 20.

Judge Omar Ahmed Mohammed, the head of the Independent High Electoral Commission, announced on Tuesday the official start of the election campaign, beginning Wednesday and lasting for 20 days.

He added that 1,190 candidates are running in the elections, with 136 electoral lists participating. Judge Mohammed also noted the formation of a committee to monitor the campaign and address any violations or breaches.