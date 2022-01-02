Erbil's Notary Directorate halts the paperwork of unvaccinated citizens

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-02T15:58:28+0000

Shafaq News/ The Notary Directorate in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, opted to suspend the paperwork of the citizens who are not vaccinated against COVID-19. A statement by the directorate affiliated with the Ministry of Justice said that it will not allow unvaccinated employees to work unless they receive their jabs. The directorate warned the employees and their superiors of accountability if they do not abide by the decision. The decision is the first of its kind in any state department in the Kurdistan Region. Since the outbreak of the virus in the Region, more than 380,000 cases and 7,100 deaths have been registered, according to the Ministry of Health daily reports.

