Erbil's Governor: schools will not be closed despite the soaring COVID-19 case count

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Supreme Government Committee to combat the Coronavirus will not resort to imposing curfews, the Governor of Erbil, Omed Khoshnaw, said on Sunday.

In a press release earlier today, Sunday, Khoshnaw said that the committee's meeting scheduled for tomorrow, Monday, will discuss an array of measures to counter the bouncing COVID-19 infection and Icu-admission rates but reimposing curfews and school closures are not in mind.

The Governor of Kurdistan's capital city added that the Region's Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO) reports will be presented during the Committee meeting tomorrow, and the decisions will be taken accordingly.

Yesterday, Kurdistan's Minister of Health (MoH), Saman Barzanji, said that the Region's Supreme Committee to Combat the Coronavirus Pandemic will convene on Monday to discuss the public health situations ahead of the school year.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, Barzanji said, "the Committee will convene on Monday against the backdrop of the recent surge of COVID-19 counts."

"There is no intention to close schools. We are considering vaccinating the teachers and pupils over 18 years old student," he said, "hospital admission rates are soaring."

Kurdistan logged 560 new COVID-19 cases and 28 mortalities from its complications on Saturday.

According to the Ministry of Health, the cumulative count of the COVID-19 patients stood at 355,541. The death toll from the complications of the virus rose to 6,265 since its emergence in the region.