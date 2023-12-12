Erbil's Governor expresses confidence in Kurdistan, Catalonia's independence in the future

Shafaq News/ Omed Khoshnaw, head of the local government in Erbil, on Tuesday expressed confidence in a future independence of both Kurdistan and Catalonia, emphasizing common aspirations that bind the two regions.

Speaking during the "Youth-University-Peace" conference in Erbil, organized by the Peace and Freedom Organization, Khoshnaw drew parallels between the aspirations of the Kurdish and Catalan people.

"We in Kurdistan, especially in Erbil, have much in common with Catalonia," he stated. "Both regions share a deeply rooted idea of self-determination, a vision of their own statehood, and a yearning for freedom, even if it's currently denied."

Khoshnaw expressed optimism for the future, highlighting the sacrifices made by both peoples. "We are confident that in the future, both Kurdistan and Catalonia will achieve the independence we have striven for," said. "Our struggle for self-determination takes on a particular meaning in our region, where we have endured countless hardships and tragedies to achieve this goal."