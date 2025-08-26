Erbil rolls out 1015 anti-corruption hotline

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Tuesday, Erbil launched a new anti-corruption hotline, 1015, allowing citizens to directly report complaints and inquiries to the Kurdistan Region’s Integrity Commission.

During a ceremony, Governor Omed Khoshnaw and Integrity Commission head Ahmed Anwar announced the service, with Anwar noting that information boards will be placed in government institutions across the province to raise public awareness of the hotline.

He stressed that starting the initiative from the Kurdish capital carries “significant meaning,” urging officials to cooperate with the commission in promoting the service.