Erbil reshuffles municipal, service department chiefs

Shafaq News- Erbil

Authorities in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, carried out one of the province's broadest administrative reshuffles on Thursday, appointing new heads of municipal and key service departments, a local official told Shafaq News.

The move affected the directors of all six municipalities under the Erbil Municipality Presidency, as well as the heads of the Urban Planning Directorate, the Environment and Services Directorate, the Parks and Gardens Engineering Directorate, and Sami Abdulrahman Park.

“The changes form part of a plan to continue improving public services across the province,” the official said.