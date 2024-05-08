Erbil rallies to revive Qaysari market after fire

Shafaq News/ A joint effort between Erbil Municipality and civilian volunteers has transformed into a large-scale cleaning campaign to breathe life back into the Qaysari Market, ravaged by a major fire last Sunday evening.

A correspondent of Shafaq News Agency reported that municipality workers, alongside representatives from NGOs and civil society activists, have joined forces in the ongoing effort to clean the market that houses over 4,000 shops, before reconstruction can begin.

Yesterday, shopkeepers in unaffected areas of the market were granted permission to resume their operations.

"The section untouched by the flames will be reopened. The fire wasn't widespread throughout the market," said Governor Omed Khoshnaw.

Last Sunday, a huge fire erupted in Qaysari Market, a central landmark in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region. The fire, attributed to an electrical malfunction, destroyed 227 shops and inflicted heavy losses estimated in the hundreds of millions of dinars.