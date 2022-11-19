Erbil opens a Cafe for pensioner women

Shafaq News/ A cafe dedicated to "women on pensions" has opened recently in the capital city of the Kurdistan region, Erbil, an official statement by the local government said on Saturday.

According to the statement, the project has cost the local government 98 million dinars, and it will be dedicated to retired women exclusively.

Located downtown the city near the castle, retired women can also apply for the pensioners center that until recently hosted only males.

The local government said it is working on expanding the center in order to fit both genders.