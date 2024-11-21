Erbil, Duhok report positive progress near completion of population census

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, as Erbil and Duhok in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq near the completion of their respective population censuses, which started on Wednesday, officials in both provinces have reported significant progress and positive outcomes.

Erbil

Nabaz Abdulhamid, the Mayor of Erbil, confirmed that no incidents have been reported during the process.

"Before the census began, authorities in Erbil held a meeting to discuss measures to ensure its success, including the curfew and support for census teams and researchers," Abdulhamid said.

"We are on the second day of the census, and citizens have adhered to the curfew without the need for security patrols. The census process is proceeding well, and it can be said that teams are almost 100% complete with the process in Erbil."

"According to the information available, Erbil is leading the provinces in completing the census procedures," Abdulhamid noted.

Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, shares borders with Turkiye to the north and Iran to the east, covering an area of approximately 13,165 square kilometers.

As of 2014, Erbil's population was estimated at 1.6 million, with around 90% being Muslims. The remaining population includes minorities such as Christians and Yazidis.

The province is divided into several districts, including Choman, Rawanduz, Khabat, Hawler, Erbil Countryside, Soran, Shaqlawa, Qoya, Makhmur, and Mergasor.

Duhok

In Duhok, Governor Ali Tatar stated that the general population census in the province is progressing positively, confirming that "the efforts made by administrative and technical staff have contributed to the success of the process despite some challenges, particularly in disputed areas such as Sheikhan, Bardarash, and Aqrah."

"The challenges included technical and administrative difficulties, but close coordination between local offices and the Prime Minister's Office in the federal government led to their resolution."

Governor Tatar emphasized the importance of registering all citizens in this census, noting that "families who have not yet registered their data still have an opportunity until midnight tonight to complete the registration procedures."

The province is located in the country's northwestern corner and shares a border with Turkiye.

It spans approximately 6,550 square kilometers. Administratively, Duhok comprises several districts, including Duhok City, the provincial capital, Zakho, Al-Amediya, Akre, and Simele (Sumail).

Duhok's population was estimated at 1.2 million as of 2014, predominantly composed of Muslim Kurds, with smaller communities of Arabs and Turkmen.