Erbil lays foundation stone of a +2bn Dinars worth medical laboratory

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-10T09:41:29+0000
Erbil lays foundation stone of a +2bn Dinars worth medical laboratory

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in the Kurdistan Region laid, on Monday, the foundation stone of a medical laboratory with a total cost of two billion and 500 million Iraqi Dinars in Erbil. 

Dilovan Jalal, Director General of Erbil Health Directorate, said in an interview with Shafaq News agency that the laboratory will provide services to all residents of Erbil, and will be the first of its kind at the regional level and specializes in pathological analysis.

He added that the laboratory will be built on an area of 3,500 m2 and funded by a private company in Erbil, noting that it will be "a gift to Erbil's residents."

