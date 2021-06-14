Erbil launches a blood donation campaign

Shafaq News/ On World Blood Donor Day, a blood donation campaign was organized in Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said both Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw and Kurdistan’s Minister of Health Saman Barzanji had participated in the campaign.

Khoshnaw said, "We are always working to deliver health services to everyone as quickly as possible," adding that "Erbil is known for donating blood and providing charitable initiatives."

“when media announce the patients' need for blood, families rush to donate." He added.

According to WHO, World Blood Donor Day takes place on 14 June each year. The aim is to raise global awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products for transfusion and of the critical contribution voluntary, unpaid blood donors make to national health systems. The day also provides an opportunity to call to action to governments and national health authorities to provide adequate resources and put into place systems and infrastructures to increase the collection of blood from voluntary, non-remunerated blood donors.