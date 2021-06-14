Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Erbil launches a blood donation campaign

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-14T14:40:11+0000
Erbil launches a blood donation campaign

Shafaq News/ On World Blood Donor Day, a blood donation campaign was organized in Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said both Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw and Kurdistan’s Minister of Health Saman Barzanji had participated in the campaign.

Khoshnaw said, "We are always working to deliver health services to everyone as quickly as possible," adding that "Erbil is known for donating blood and providing charitable initiatives."

“when media announce the patients' need for blood, families rush to donate." He added.

According to WHO, World Blood Donor Day takes place on 14 June each year. The aim is to raise global awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products for transfusion and of the critical contribution voluntary, unpaid blood donors make to national health systems. The day also provides an opportunity to call to action to governments and national health authorities to provide adequate resources and put into place systems and infrastructures to increase the collection of blood from voluntary, non-remunerated blood donors.

related

15000+ children have intellectual disability in Erbil

Date: 2020-10-07 12:39:51
15000+ children have intellectual disability in Erbil

Baghdad and Erbil accelerate the pace of solving the financial disputes

Date: 2020-12-10 19:48:09
Baghdad and Erbil accelerate the pace of solving the financial disputes

Erbil demands Ankara to stop cutting trees in the Kurdistan region's border areas

Date: 2021-05-31 21:08:11
Erbil demands Ankara to stop cutting trees in the Kurdistan region's border areas

A private hospital in Erbil: 4 deaths of Covid-19

Date: 2020-07-30 10:21:48
A private hospital in Erbil: 4 deaths of Covid-19

Arab League Secretary General arrived in Erbil

Date: 2021-04-10 17:50:43
Arab League Secretary General arrived in Erbil

Erbil warns its residents from using the "Tuk Tuk"

Date: 2020-09-08 15:23:37
Erbil warns its residents from using the "Tuk Tuk"

Turkish shelling ignites fire in natural pastures in Erbil

Date: 2020-08-30 09:22:14
Turkish shelling ignites fire in natural pastures in Erbil

New details about the torn of copy of Qur’an in Erbil, non-deliberate incident

Date: 2021-04-24 07:26:55
New details about the torn of copy of Qur’an in Erbil, non-deliberate incident