Erbil launches Local Products Festival with 270+ exhibitors

Shafaq News – Erbil

More than 270 exhibitors from across the Kurdistan Region kicked off the Local Products Festival in Erbil on Sunday.

According to organizers, the four-day event features exclusively Kurdistan-made goods, offering farmers and producers a direct platform to market their products and engage with consumers.

Festival supervisor Ibrahim Nuri told Shafaq News the event has become an annual tradition, strategically held during peak marketing seasons. He underscored the goal of fostering public confidence in local goods and encouraging farmers to scale up production.

Exhibits, he added, include a variety of specialties—including honey, dates, walnuts, pistachios, almonds, and dried figs—along with other traditional food products sourced from across the Region.

The festival comes as Kurdish authorities regularly organize such events to expand market access for local producers and reinforce economic resilience through homegrown output to reduce import dependency.