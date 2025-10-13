Erbil launches Iraq’s first EHR system

Shafaq News – Erbil

Erbil Maternity and Pediatric Hospital introduced Iraq’s first electronic health record (EHR) system for patient registration and referral.

During a press conference, Hospital Director Dr. Shadan Shirwan Heidari said the system will organize patient intake and facilitate transfers between specialized departments, describing it as a pioneering step in Iraq’s public health sector.

The hospital receives more than 90,000 women and children annually and records about 17,000 births each year.

According to Shirwan, the program will later expand to other health centers in Erbil, including Erbil Teaching Hospital, Nanakali Teaching Hospital, and Rizgary Teaching Hospital, as well as several private facilities.

The initiative forms part of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s e-governance strategy, launched in 2013 to digitalize administrative and public services across all ministries and institutions.