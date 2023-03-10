Erbil kicks off the March Festival

Shafaq News/ Under the auspices of the local government, the annual March festival kicked off on Saturday in Erbil, the capital city of the Kurdistan region in northern Iraq.

The festival, which will run until March 20th, features a variety of events and activities, including cultural, artistic, historical, and sporting activities.

"The festival will showcase literary, cultural, heritage, and historical events, and environmental protection activists will also participate in the activities," Erbil's governor Omed Khoshnaw said in a press conference on Friday.

The festival will also include sporting events, and people who have served the city of Erbil in various fields will be honored, Khoshnaw said. "The majority of the festival's events will be artistic, with the participation of the College and Institute of Arts in Erbil."

The governor stressed that the festival will take into account the city's diverse population, including different religions and ethnicities.

"Everyone is invited to participate and enjoy the festivities," he said.

The festival will begin with the unveiling of a mural dedicated to the brave woman who participated in the uprising in Erbil.

It will also pay tribute to the victims of the chemical bombing of Halabja and commemorate the martyrs of the uprising in Erbil.

The governor of Erbil said that the festival is expected to attract visitors from all over Iraq, particularly from central and southern regions, as well as other parts of Kurdistan.

"We welcome everyone to join us in celebrating this special occasion," he said.

The March festival has become a popular annual event in Erbil, drawing visitors from all over Iraq to experience the city's rich culture and history.