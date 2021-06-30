Erbil is the second most affected by the drought, Official says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-30T10:35:15+0000

Shafaq News/ The head of the local government of Erbil Governorate, Omid Khoshnaw, said on Wednesday Erbil is the second most affected by the drought. Khoshnaw said in a press conference held today on the sidelines of his visit to "Soran" district, north of Erbil, that “all regions of Erbil suffer from water shortage due to the drought,” adding that Erbil is the second most affected Governorate by the drought after Garmyan. He noted that the local government has taken measures to solve this problem but, “this is not enough, Erbil needs a special budget by the Higher Governmental Committee to limit the damage caused by this drought."

