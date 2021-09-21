Erbil inaugurates a 13-million-dollar worth power station

Shafaq News/ An inauguration ceremony for a new 132 Kv station took place in Erbil today.

The financial cost of the project is 13,182,000 US dollars, implemented by Zagros company.

The project will reduce the electricity burdens in several neighborhoods in Erbil, namely: Bakhtiari, Shoresh, Nusran, Tirawa, and other areas.

The Minister of Electricity in the region, Kamal Muhammad Salih, said that during the ninth government formation of Kurdistan, 32 energy projects and 500 other projects in the field of power distribution "we added 615 megawatts to the electricity production rate", indicating that over 20,000 electricity violations were removed.