Erbil hosts the first Workforce Development Center meeting

Shafaq News / The prices of foreign and Iraqi gold slightly increased in the local markets of the capital, Baghdad, and remained stable in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, the gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in the capital, Baghdad, recorded this morning a selling price for one mithqal (equivalent to five grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold was 406,000 IQD, with a buying price of 402,000 IQD.

Our correspondent noted that the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was 376,000 IQD, with a buying price of 372,000 IQD.

Regarding gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 410,000 and 420,000 IQD. Meanwhile, the selling price for one mithqal of Iraqi gold ranged between 380,000 and 390,000 IQD.

As for the gold prices in Erbil, they remained stable, with the selling price for one gram of 24-carat gold at 515,000 IQD. The 21-carat gold was sold at 455,000 IQD, and the 18-carat gold was sold at 395,000 IQDش