Erbil hosts panel on TikTok’s social impact

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Erbil, the Capital of Kurdistan Region, hosted a panel discussion to examine the societal impact of TikTok.

According to Shafaq News correspondents, speakers at the event highlighted the risks posed by TikTok’s unregulated content, warning that “it could undermine social and cultural values while contributing to rising cases of cyberbullying and digital addiction.”

Experts in media and sociology attending the discussion called for legal and administrative measures to curb TikTok’s influence, particularly among younger demographics.

In March 2024, Communications Minister Hayam Al-Yasiri submitted a formal request to the Iraqi Cabinet to ban TikTok, arguing that the platform was “contributing to the fragmentation of Iraqi society.”

Further tightening restrictions, Iraq’s central bank ordered a nationwide halt to financial transactions for TikTok agents in late 2024.