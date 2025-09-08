Erbil hosts international exhibitions and economic conferences

Shafaq News – Erbil

The city of Erbil, capital of the Kurdistan Region, hosts multiple exhibitions on Monday with the participation of local and international companies.

Shafaq News correspondent said a job fair will open at Sami Abdulrahman Park at 7:00 p.m., with nearly 1,000 participants presenting a wide range of products.

Earlier in the day, at 10:00 a.m., Erbil inaugurated the 6th International Furniture and Decoration Exhibition. Event organizer Herdi Haji Salam told Shafaq News that 280 companies from 16 countries are taking part in the four-day event.

The Kurdish capital is also hosting more than six international economic conferences on Monday, organized by European, American, and other diplomatic missions.