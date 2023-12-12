Erbil hosts conference addressing water management challenges in KRI

Shafaq News / A conference was held in Erbil this morning, Tuesday, to discuss the challenges of water management in the Kurdistan Region (KRI), with local participation alongside international and UN involvement.

The conference was attended by Fawzi al-Hariri, the President of the Region's Presidency Office, Bekurd Talabani, the Minister of Agriculture, Omeed Khoshnaw, the Head of the Local Government in Erbil, Mohammed Shukri, the President of the Investment Authority in the Kurdistan Region, as well as Karim Sulaiman, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Masoud Karsh, Deputy Governor of Erbil, and several experts.

The General Directorate of Water Resources in the Kurdistan Region, in collaboration with the University of Kurdistan, convened this conference along with professors from various universities, representatives from the United Nations, and international organizations specializing in water issues, to address the challenges of water management in KRI.

The conference deliberated on the challenges of water management in KRI, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive roadmap for water resources. Discussions encompassed sanitation issues and strategies for recycling to meet both current and future needs.

According to scientific sources, due to the risks associated with climate change effects, temperatures are projected to rise by one degree Celsius by 2050, accompanied by a 10% decrease in rainfall. This situation is expected to result in a 20% reduction in freshwater, thereby affecting approximately one-third of Iraq’s area and the region, leading to water scarcity.