Erbil hosts an Iranian products exhibition

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-16T15:22:15+0000
Shafaq News/ The capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, hosted the 10th exhibition of the Iranian product.

Erbil's governor, Omed Khoshnaw, conducted a tour in the exhibition accompanied by the Iranian Consul-General in Erbil, Nasrullah Nashroudi, earlier today, Wednesday.

Khoshnaw stated to press reporters, "such exhibitions bolster the commercial relations between Kurdistan and Iran and allows exchanging expertise between domestic and Iranian companies participating in the exhibition." 

Over four days, the exhibition displays Iranian products from the vehicle, electricity, food, household, Agriculture, and cosmetic industries.

