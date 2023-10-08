Erbil hosts a workshop on developing higher education in Iraqi Kurdistan's universities

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Higher Education Ministry on Sunday organized a workshop on developing the higher education system in the universities of the region, with representatives from various international and local organizations among the participants.
Sabah Ibrahim, the advisor to the Minister of Higher Education in the Kurdistan Regional Government, told Shafaq News Agency that "the workshop aims to elevate the quality of education in Kurdistan's universities by adhering to international rankings in this field and discussing the mechanisms and steps that contribute to the development of higher education, in line with global standards."
He added that "representatives from international organizations specializing in university rankings participated in the workshop, providing a valuable opportunity for the Kurdistan region to benefit from their expertise in this field."
According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the workshop was organized in cooperation between the Ministry of Higher Education in the Kurdistan region and the Times Higher Education organization.