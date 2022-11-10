Erbil hosts a panel discussion on the Kurdish and Arabic literature
Category: Kurdistan
Shafaq News/ The Kurdish Cultural and Publishing House in Erbil hosted a panel discussion on Kurdish and Arabic literature earlier today, Thursday.
In an inauguration speech he delivered, the head of the house, Awat Hasan, said, "the Kurdish Publishing House has published many books over the past few years. These books were an added value for the Kurdish literature despite the challenges we faced."
Hasan shed light on the convergence points between the Kurdish and Arabic literature, poetry, and dialogue, praising it as" a part of Iraq's mosaic."
The event featured musical acts in both the Arabic and Kurdish languages and an exhibition for the major releases of the publishing house.