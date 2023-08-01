Erbil hosts USAID sponsored conference to support private sector

Shafaq News / The Access to Finance Conference for private sector projects sponsored by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) took center stage in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, today, Tuesday.

The conference was attended by entrepreneurs and project owners in addition to regional government officials, according to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent.

Dara Jalil Khayyat, the Minister of Planning in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), stated to Shafaq News Agency, "During this conference, ways to access funding for private sector projects were discussed." He emphasized that "the significance of this conference lies in the fact that the private sector is currently undertaking numerous projects, and it is essential to secure funding for their continuity and success."

The Access to Finance Conference is an event focused on facilitating and promoting access to financial resources for private sector projects and initiatives. It aims to bring together various stakeholders, including government officials, entrepreneurs, business leaders, investors, and financial institutions, to discuss and explore ways to support and fund business ventures, startups, and development projects.

The conference typically addresses topics such as investment opportunities, funding options, financial inclusion, and strategies to enable economic growth and prosperity through better access to finance for businesses and entrepreneurs.