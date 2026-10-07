Shafaq News- Erbil

Erbil hosted a music event titled “Open Decks” on Wednesday, organized by the Goethe-Institut in cooperation with the Exodus community to give beginners and music enthusiasts an opportunity to learn the basics of DJing and mixing.

The institute told Shafaq News that the event was held in partnership with Framing School for Visual Journalism as part of a recurring initiative designed to create an interactive and supportive environment. Participants had the opportunity to try professional DJ equipment and explore a range of international music styles.

The event also provided a space for music enthusiasts and artists to connect and network, while offering hands-on training and opportunities to share experiences in an interactive setting that supports emerging talent.