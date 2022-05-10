Report

Erbil governorate records the first Hemorrhagic fever case

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-05-10T13:38:40+0000
Erbil governorate records the first Hemorrhagic fever case

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Erbil Health Directorate announced that the capital of the Kurdistan Region had registered the first case of hemorrhagic fever.

In a statement, the Directorate said that the 17-year-old citizen is now under medical observation.

Yesterday, a medical source told Shafaq News Agency that the Najaf also recorded the first case.

Last week, Dhi Qar recorded 35 cases and five deaths of Hemorrhagic fever, the highest among the Iraqi governorates.

Saladin, Nineveh, and Karbala took strict preventive measures against the infection.

According to the World Health Organization, the death rate from hemorrhagic fever reaches 40 percent of infected people.

The virus is transmitted to humans through poultry or livestock. In contrast, it is transmitted from one person to another through direct contact with the infected person's blood, secretions, organs, or other bodily fluids.

It is worth noting that Iraq officially registered its first death from this disease in 2018.

Viral hemorrhagic fevers (VHFs) are a group of diseases that several distinct families of viruses cause. The term "viral hemorrhagic fever" refers to a condition that affects many organ systems of the body, damages the overall cardiovascular system, and reduces the body's ability to function on its own.

Viral hemorrhagic fevers are spread by contact with infected animals or insects. The viruses that cause viral hemorrhagic fevers live in various animal and insect hosts. The hosts commonly include mosquitoes, ticks, rodents, or bats.

