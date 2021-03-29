Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Erbil governor highlights the remarkable commitment to COVID-19 preventive measures

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-29T21:16:03+0000
Erbil governor highlights the remarkable commitment to COVID-19 preventive measures

Shafaq News / Erbil's governor, Omid Khushnaw, confirmed today, Monday, that the security forces are putting the COVID-19 resolutions of the Erbil Operations chamber into action, appraising the remarkable compliance of the citizens in this "critical period".

In a statement, Khushnaw said that Erbil reassures Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the citizens that the governorate's operations room is sparing no effort into maintaining health security and public safety.

The governor added, "the new variant is spreading rapidly, and its threat to citizens has been increasing day after day until it reached a dangerous stage. Therefore, all parties invited to exhibit the utmost sense of responsibility towards the public safety and adhere to health instructions and preventive measures, and donning masks."

As by the statement, the recent measures resulted in favorable outcomes.

related

Erbil Endowments Directorate responds to the Friday Sermons controversy in al-Israa and al-Mi'raj Mosque

Date: 2021-01-29 17:39:03
Erbil Endowments Directorate responds to the Friday Sermons controversy in al-Israa and al-Mi'raj Mosque

The Global Coalition to detonate "expired ammunition" in Erbil today

Date: 2021-03-18 09:41:59
The Global Coalition to detonate "expired ammunition" in Erbil today

Erbil and Moscow agree on diversifying their fields of cooperation

Date: 2020-12-01 10:48:06
Erbil and Moscow agree on diversifying their fields of cooperation

Guerini arrives in Erbil

Date: 2020-09-28 18:12:58
Guerini arrives in Erbil

Positive negotiations between Erbil and Baghdad, Deputy Parliament Speaker

Date: 2021-02-10 16:06:08
Positive negotiations between Erbil and Baghdad, Deputy Parliament Speaker

The Turkish army opened fire at three villages north of Erbil

Date: 2020-09-08 17:11:18
The Turkish army opened fire at three villages north of Erbil

Baghdad and Erbil accelerate the pace of solving the financial disputes

Date: 2020-12-10 19:48:09
Baghdad and Erbil accelerate the pace of solving the financial disputes

Erbil to continue talks with Baghdad

Date: 2020-10-12 20:58:54
Erbil to continue talks with Baghdad