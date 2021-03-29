Erbil governor highlights the remarkable commitment to COVID-19 preventive measures

Shafaq News / Erbil's governor, Omid Khushnaw, confirmed today, Monday, that the security forces are putting the COVID-19 resolutions of the Erbil Operations chamber into action, appraising the remarkable compliance of the citizens in this "critical period".

In a statement, Khushnaw said that Erbil reassures Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the citizens that the governorate's operations room is sparing no effort into maintaining health security and public safety.

The governor added, "the new variant is spreading rapidly, and its threat to citizens has been increasing day after day until it reached a dangerous stage. Therefore, all parties invited to exhibit the utmost sense of responsibility towards the public safety and adhere to health instructions and preventive measures, and donning masks."

As by the statement, the recent measures resulted in favorable outcomes.