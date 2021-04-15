Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Erbil governor calls for bolstering security cooperation between Iraqi security forces and the Peshmerga

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-15T10:06:00+0000
Erbil governor calls for bolstering security cooperation between Iraqi security forces and the Peshmerga

Shafaq News/ The Governor of Erbil, Omed Khoshnaw, called for expanding security cooperation between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi security forces in the disputed territories to stamp out further attacks on Erbil's International Airport.

Khoshnaw's statements came in a joint press conference with dignitaries of al-Kuwayr at the sidelines of inaugurating the 35 kilometers-long al-Kuwayr-Erbil road.

Erbil's governor said that this road will ease the congestion on Mosul-Erbil road, stressing that the administrations of Erbil and Nineveh must provide services for al-Kuwayr sub-district after the sufferings they inflicted by ISIS's terror.

Khoshnaw said that administering the Kurdish areas outside the territory of the Region requires "more cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil."

He added that bridging the security gap in the disputed areas by cooperating with the Peshmerga can deter attacks like yesterday in Erbil.

"We hope Sinjar agreement finds its way to implementation and the Peshmerga forces come back to the district and enforce security and stability."

related

US-Led Coalition convoy aid delivered to Peshmerga

Date: 2021-01-07 13:30:33
US-Led Coalition convoy aid delivered to Peshmerga

Peshmerga and Iraqi Army to open a joint center in Erbil

Date: 2020-10-28 11:19:37
Peshmerga and Iraqi Army to open a joint center in Erbil

Dozens of Peshmerga organize a protest in Duhok

Date: 2021-02-24 10:02:07
Dozens of Peshmerga organize a protest in Duhok

Erbil: Families of Peshmerga Martyrs burn "worn out" clothes from an NGO

Date: 2020-11-11 11:34:10
Erbil: Families of Peshmerga Martyrs burn "worn out" clothes from an NGO

Demands to register a national day for the Peshmerga

Date: 2020-09-01 11:09:31
Demands to register a national day for the Peshmerga

Peshmerga bids farewell to the U.S. official Teichert

Date: 2021-03-31 17:01:47
Peshmerga bids farewell to the U.S. official Teichert

The Ministry of Peshmerga announces distributing salaries

Date: 2021-04-01 11:18:17
The Ministry of Peshmerga announces distributing salaries

The Kurdish Council condemns PYD official statements on the Peshmerga Roj

Date: 2021-01-13 13:20:36
The Kurdish Council condemns PYD official statements on the Peshmerga Roj