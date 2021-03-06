Report

Erbil extends the closure of its borders

Date: 2021-03-06T19:07:36+0000
Shafaq News/ The governorate of Erbil decided on Saturday to extend the closure of its borders with the rest of the Iraqi governorates for 12 more hours.

The director of Erbil's border crossings, Lieutenant Salam Khushnaw, announced extending the border's closure until 6 pm instead of 6 am on Sunday.

Khushnaw urged Iraqi citizens wishing to visit the capital of the Kurdistan Region to postpone their trips until reopening the borders.

Erbil had closed its borders on the midnight of 3 March to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

