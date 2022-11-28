Erbil embarks on 16-day activism against gender-based violence

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's capital city, Erbil, hosted on Monday a symposium on combating gender-based violence under the auspices of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

KRG embarked on 16 days of activism to raise awareness of and prevent violence against women and girls.

The event, according to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, is sponsored by the KRG, the General Secretariat of Iraq's council of ministers, the United Nations Population Fund, the United Nations Higher Commissioner for Refugees, the UN Woman, and the World Food Programme.

A member of Kurdistan's Woman Association, Ziba Taha, told our correspondent that the campaign would work to devise a plan to combat violence against in the Kurdistan region and Iraq.

"The campaign mainly targets the women inside the society. It deems the Yazidi a main target group," he said.

The event features art exhibitions and discussion panels with government officials, diplomats, UN officials, and NGO representatives.