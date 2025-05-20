Erbil construction fair opens with broad International participation

Shafaq News/ The Erbil International Construction Fair, one of the most prominent events in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, opened its 15th edition on Tuesday, drawing broad participation from local, regional, and international companies specializing in construction, equipment, and building materials.

The event serves as a platform for investors, engineers, and professionals to network and highlight the developments in infrastructure, housing, and engineering services.

Exhibitors also showcased a range of advanced machinery and logistics technologies, with several companies exploring plans to expand operations in the region.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Hussein Ali, marketing director at a participating firm, described the fair as a key opportunity to engage with investors and stakeholders. He noted the event’s contribution to infrastructure and transport projects and its role in introducing international technologies to the local market.

Similarly, visitor Saman viewed the fair as a reflection of the Kurdistan Region’s urban development, pointing to the presence of major local and global firms as a marker of sector growth.

The multi-day fair includes live demonstrations, technical workshops, and seminars focused on sustainable construction, civil engineering, and renewable energy.

Organizers expect thousands of visitors from across Iraq and abroad, positioning the event as a contributor to investment and economic activity in the Kurdistan Region and beyond.