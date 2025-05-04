Erbil connects students to the world at Global University Fair

Shafaq News/ A higher education fair opened in Erbil on Sunday, bringing international universities face-to-face with Iraqi students seeking academic programs abroad.

Organized by Access Point, the event features admissions officers, faculty, and education consultants offering direct support on applications, scholarship options, and postgraduate studies.

“The fair provides a trusted channel for students exploring international education pathways,” organizers told Shafaq News.

Attendees can submit applications, receive academic counseling, and review detailed brochures outlining program offerings and requirements.

The exhibition runs for several days at scheduled hours.

Demand for international education has surged in recent years in the Kurdistan Region. According to Access Point, more than 20,000 students from Iraq pursue studies abroad annually.