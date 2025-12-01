Erbil collector revives radio passion

Shafaq News – Erbil

On a busy street in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, a small shop is stacked from floor to ceiling with radios—some decades old, others so rare they can fetch up to $10,000. For Saleh Aziz, a retired teacher in his 60s, these are more than instruments—they serve as a living link to the past.

Aziz’s fascination with radio began in childhood and has remained a central part of his life. Surrounded by shelves of rare devices, he has transformed his passion into a legacy that attracts visitors and collectors from across the Region and other parts of Iraq.

“For me, radio was never just a device,” he shared with Shafaq News. “It was the best source of news, bringing the world into homes at a time when communication was limited.”

He chuckles while recalling visitors’ reactions to his shop. “Many come and ask if radio still exists. I always reply: as long as there are cars, these devices will never disappear.”

Aziz oversees a society for radio enthusiasts, with members owning extensive collections—particularly older devices that carry memories of youth and past eras. His passion goes beyond collecting: he rarely follows the news through any other medium, even when away from home.

His shop has become a hub for anyone seeking rare radios or heritage pieces. Customers travel from different parts of Iraq, drawn by the chance to acquire a unique device or a piece of history.

“Radio is not just a hobby for me,” Aziz noted. “It is part of the family, a legacy that must be preserved, especially as interest fades in the digital age.”