Erbil celebrates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-18T10:28:33+0000
Erbil celebrates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad

Shafaq News/ Erbil residents organized a huge celebration to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad today. 

Residents decorated their shops and public places with Hadiths and verses of the Quran, especially the Citadel of Erbil, where the city center is.

 Shafaq News Agency's lens toured the streets surrounding the citadel, and documented the celebrations.

The residents hung banners, decorated their cars, and chanted religious hymns.

