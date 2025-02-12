Erbil book fair: 4,000 books on display

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the annual book fair in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, was inaugurated, featuring more than 4,000 titles in Kurdish and English.

The event, which runs for several days, is expected to attract a large number of visitors. “This edition attracts readers of all ages and brings together publishers, writers, and readers in an interactive setting,” Sherko, one of the event’s organizers, told Shafaq News, highlighting the fair’s role in fostering intellectual and cultural engagement.

“Publishing houses are showcasing new releases across literature, history, science, and philosophy,” he noted.

Attendees, in turn, emphasized the fair’s broader cultural significance beyond book sales. “This is not just a marketplace; it’s an opportunity for cultural exchange,” said Seber, a visitor. “It allows readers to connect with authors, explore new ideas, and gives young writers a platform to engage with audiences.”

She pointed out that the fair also provides students and researchers access to new academic resources, while publishers seek to expand their readership.